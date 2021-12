Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on his Twitter account that continuing "my tour of the regional countries, today in Dubai in a friendly and intimate meeting with Anwar Gargash, the Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad, and Consultant Minister for Foreign Affairs Shaheen Almarar we agreed that a new chapter in the two countries’ relations needs" to be opened.

UAE’s Anwar Gargash, too, had earlier announced that the UAE must strengthen its relations with Iran.

1424

