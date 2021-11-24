Foreign Ministry rejects Bahrain’s anti-Iran claims as baseless

Saeed Khatibzadeh reacting to the declaration issued by Bahrain Interior Ministry, rejected any claim by Manama officials on relation with Iran of discovered arms and explosives as quite baseless.

“Such hollow and baseless claims by Bahraini officials simultaneously with Manama Conference, which was turned in to a tribune against Iran, shows Bahrain’s lack of comprehension about the regional issues,” reiterated the foreign ministry spokesman.

Khatibzadeh added that Bahrain has preferred its relations with the illegitimate Zionist regime to having good ties with its own people and resists against yielding to their righteous civil demands.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Bahrain cannot by such phony accusation conceal its internal and international problems.

In related news, Tavakkol Habizadeh, the head of the Legal and International Center of the President’s Office had announced that the International Court of Justice has rejected Bahrain’s defense on politically motivated and illegal confiscation of the shares of Melli Bank of Iran and Saderat Bank of Iran, considered its breaching of bilateral covenants, and sentenced that government to pay over 200 million euros fine to those two banks.

