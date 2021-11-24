Iranian deputy FM meets UAE leader’s diplomatic consultant

The UAE official news agency, WAM, reported that in the meeting the Iran-Emirates relations were reviewed and the two sides emphasized the need for further broadening them based on good neighborly ties and mutual respect.

Baqeri and Gargash in the meeting agreed that the two countries have shared interests and their shared efforts can lead to not only securing those interests, but also to the blossoming of the entire region.

Iran-UAE bilateral trade and economic transactions was the other issue focused on in two countries’ diplomats talks.

According to WAM, Emirates Government’s Consultant Minister Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, too, was present in the meeting.

