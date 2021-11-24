Iran envoy says ready to meet Pakistan's energy needs

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Wednesday said during the recent visit of Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood to Iran the two countries have agreed on trading LPG and ice under barter system.

“While welcoming this initiative, Iran reaffirms its readiness, as in the past, two meet the energy needs of the brotherly country through the completion of IP project as the most viable and economical option,” he said.

The 9th meeting of Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee was held in Tehran on 6-7 November during which both sides had agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to $ 5 billion. Adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood led the Pakistani delegation in the JTC meeting.

Meanwhile a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Zahedan Chamber of Commerce to strengthen cooperation.

Earlier Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood talking to IRNA said soon a barter trade mechanism will be established with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

