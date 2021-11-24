Northeastern Iranian province sign 4 agreements with Kazakhstan's Almaty

Saeed Pourabadi told reporters on Wednesday that agreements were signed during the recent visit of the provincial delegation to Kazakhstan about two weeks ago.

As he noted, the agreements have focused on scientific, trade, tourism and medical cooperation.

A Kazakh official has already stated that his country supports Iran's extra-territorial cultivation in Kazakhstan.

On November 14, Pourabadi announced that a trade delegation from North Khorasan has left for Kazakhstan to select target markets, find trade partners, meet with Kazakh businesspersons, and attract foreign investors.

