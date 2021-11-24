MOFA supports petrochemical industry & medical equipment manufacturers

In separate meetings with managers of 26 organizations and large companies producing medical equipment and managers of Iran's petrochemical industry, Safari said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the cooperation of the Embassies of the Islamic Republic of Iran helps Iranian activists in the economy, especially in the field of marketing, as well as attracting foreign investors.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy in the meeting added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken the necessary measures to introduce the products of Iranian companies in other countries, to help the exporting process of Iranian products and create legal fields for Iranian companies in other countries.

He announced Iran's Foreign Ministry's readiness to help solve the problems and develop the export of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment, as well as petrochemical products.

