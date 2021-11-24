Croatia seeking to expand ties with Iran: envoy

Speaking in a meeting with Hamedan Province Governor-General Alireza Qasemi Farzad, Štambuk proposed that Croatia and Hamedan Province collaborate to register the Day of Avicenna in the UNESCO's Memory of the World Program.

He said that Croatia's old name has been inscribed in the Bisotun inscription in Iran's Kermanshah Province and it is an ancient Iranian name.

The ambassador also said that Iran and Croatia should deepen tourism relations so that people could visit both countries even more.

Qasemi, the governor-general of Hamedan, said that the province could be a good destination for Croatian investors for its great capacities.

He also noted that the province's commerce chamber could play a role in Croatia, adding that Hamedan has great potentials in medicine and health sectors in addition to its tourism attractions.

