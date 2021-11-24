Good opportunity for Iran, Germany to exchange health experiences

Mohammad Hossein Nicknam made the remarks in a meeting with some managers of German Robert Koch Institute on Tuesday.

The team from the German institute visited Iran at the invitation of Iran's Center for Disease Control.

As Nicknam said, Iran and Germany can share experiences in controlling the pandemic because there are common issues between the two regarding their population, the number of the infected, and the dead.

In a related development, a manager at the Robert Koch Institute has said that Germany and Iran did show their great capabilities to deal with the deadly virus.

Andreas Jansen described Iran's move to produce different types of COVID-19 vaccines as a big success.

