Iran grabs 3 colorful medals in World Deaf Taekwondo Championship

The World Deaf Men’s Taekwondo Championship in Kyorgi style continued on Tuesday, November 23, in 1st and 3rd weights and at the end Ali-Reza Sharifimanesh, Fardin Qasemi and Amir Salarifard respectively gained the gold, silver and bronze medals.

In minus 58kg weight, Ali-Reza Sharifimanesh in the first round beat the taekwondo champ from Ecuador, beat his Ukrainian competitor in the second round, and also won the final to get the games gold medal.

Amir Salarifard in the first round beat the athlete from UEA, in the second round won the match versus his Ukrainian competitor, but in the semifinal lost the match to the Russian champion to gain the games’ bronze medal.

In minus 81kg Fardin Qasemi in the first round beat his Ukrainian rival, in the second round won the game versus Kazakhstan, in the semifinal beat the Russian athletes, but in the final and in confrontation with the strong Russian champion he was knocked out to gain the silver medal.

The World Deaf Men’s Taekwondo Championship games will continue tomorrow (Wednesday) in 2nd and 4th weights.

