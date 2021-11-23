Iran Foreign minister congratulates Thailand National Day

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Tuesday night phone talk with Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai exchanged viewpoints on miscellaneous issues, including bilateral political and economic ties, as well as the Vienna negotiations.

Amirabdollahian said that the two countries have managed to pass through the Corona crisis, proposing that now the trips of the two countries’ political and economic delegations, as well as tourists can be resumed.

The Iranian foreign minister, meanwhile, announced Iran’s readiness for hosting the two countries’ Joint Economic Commission.

Thailand’s foreign minister, too, announced his country’s readiness for holding the Joint Economic Commission, as well as broadening of economic ties with Iran in steel, rice and energy fields.

Don Pramudwinai said that Bangkok is determined to elevate its comprehensive relations with Iran and invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Thailand at his earlier convenient opportunity.

