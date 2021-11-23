Croatia’s ambassador: Avicenna Day needs to be registered by UNESCO

Ambassador Drago Stambuk made the remarks in a meeting with Hamedan’s literary elites and cultural figures, reiterating that registering a day in UNESCO’s international memory in the name of Avicenna can be a great cultural achievement and the fruit of Iran-Croatia cultural cooperation.

“I myself am a medical doctor and believe that Avicenna, as an internationally renowned physician, is quite worthy of being better introduced to the world nations,” said the ambassador.

He referred to Croatia’s independence after the collapse of the former Soviet Union, announcing that his country is now freely and enthusiastically accepting noble proposals, and international recognition of Avicenna Day can be a good idea for bilateral cultural cooperation.

Dr. Stambuk referred to Iran and Croatia’s cultural and linguistic commonalties, arguing that the old name of Croatia is inscribed in stone plates of Iran’s historical monument Bisotoon, and this name is beyond doubt an ancient Persian word.

He said Iran is the old homeland of the Croatian people, announcing that from now on the ground will be paved for the frequenting of the two nations’ citizens to each other’s cities and development of tourism industry for both countries.

The Croatian ambassador visited Hamedan on an invitation of the Hamedan Chamber of Commerce and also had meeting with economic activists of the city in his day-long visit.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish