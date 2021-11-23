Iran congratulates Venezuela on successful holding of elections

Khatibzadeh congratulated the people and the brotherly government of Venezuela for holding successful and transparent elections for the governorates and municipalities with the participation of more than 70,000 volunteers, which was a beautiful manifestation of democracy and unity of the people and sovereignty to build a better future for Venezuela.

The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its support and solidarity with Venezuela, the spokesperson added.

