Nov 23, 2021, 5:23 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84552844
0 Persons

Tags

Iran congratulates Venezuela on successful holding of elections

Iran congratulates Venezuela on successful holding of elections

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a message on Tuesday congratulated the Venezuelan people and government on the successful and transparent holding of elections for governorates and municipalities in that Latin American country.

Khatibzadeh congratulated the people and the brotherly government of Venezuela for holding successful and transparent elections for the governorates and municipalities with the participation of more than 70,000 volunteers, which was a beautiful manifestation of democracy and unity of the people and sovereignty to build a better future for Venezuela.

The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its support and solidarity with Venezuela, the spokesperson added.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha