Baku, Tehran experiencing coop atmosphere: Azerbaijani expert

Nazakat Muhammadava told The East news agency in the Azerbaijan Republic on Tuesday that the recent dispute between Baku and Tehran had its roots in foreign provocations; so, both countries have succeeded in coming back to normal ties and reinitiating the atmosphere of cooperation.

Shahin Mustafayev visited Tehran on Sunday and held talks with Iranian officials. The trip has been covered by Azerbaijani media outlets.

According to the analyst, Iran might be concerned about the Zangezur corridor, but the Azerbaijan Republic has assured Tehran that there is no reason to be worried about the region.

Zangezur corridor is a historical and geographical region in the Caucasus, which has been one of the major disagreements between Baku and Yerevan since the end of last year’s 44-day Second Karabakh War (September 27–November 9, 2020).

Zangezur is the only gateway for Iran to reach Armenia, and Baku accepted to allow some Iranian companies to collaborate in the reconstruction of the liberated region in a bid to show Azerbaijan's good faith.

As to the recent visit by Mustafayev, she came to the conclusion that following negotiations made by the two sides, both countries have agreed upon expanding cooperation in different arenas.

Pointing to the abundance of opportunities for bilateral cooperation, she expressed hope for the end of tensions between the two nations.

Moreover, Tehran was concerned about the Israeli regime's plan to infiltrate in "intelligent village" projects in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Republic, but following a trade seminar between Russia and the Azerbaijan Republic in Baku, there have been speculations that Russian traders are going to participate in the projects; so, it shows that Baku is not willing to pursue any covert collaboration with such a regime on its soil, but it will open its doors to regional states.

