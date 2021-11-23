Iran Pres calls for fostering Tehran-Amsterdam trade ties

President Raisi made the remarks n a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with the new Ambassador of the Netherlands in Iran, Frank Mollen.

In the meeting, Mollen submitted his credentials to the Iranian president.

As President Raisi said, there is a long-lasting relation between Iran and the Netherlands.

Countries like the Netherlands with deep-rooted history should remain independent and not be affected by the hegemonic moves, the president underlined.

Referring to the existence of hundreds of mosques in the Netherlands, the president said respect for the rights of Muslims can lead to developing the culture in Europe.

The president went on to say that the hegemonic system has used the issue of human rights as a tool for putting pressure on the developing states.

And this is while the Islamic Republic, due to following its Revolution and religious guidelines, has a duty to respect people's rights as it has been hosting four million Afghans in Iran for years, President Raisi stressed.

For his part, the new Dutch ambassador said the two countries have a four-hundred-year background of relations and Iran has always been an important trade destination for the Netherlands.

Describing Iran as a powerful country in the region, Mollen said there are good opportunities for fostering bilateral relations in trade and investment.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, the ambassador appreciated Iran for hosting a large number of Afghan migrants.

According to the remarks of the Iranian officials, the Islamic Republic has been the host of Afghan refugees during the past four decades. The refugees have enjoyed social, educational, and health services in Iran.

