Croatia seeking to deepen ties with Iran, says envoy

Speaking in a meeting with economic agents in Hamedan Province in western Iran, Drago Štambuk said that the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, caused problems in Iran-Croatia relations, but he added that they hoped the deficiencies would be remedied.

He pointed to Croatian president's trip to Iran in 2016, saying that representative of 100 Croatian companies accompanied her during the visit that lead to signing of several MoUs in different areas and the Croatian government follows up implementation of these agreements.

The ambassador said that Iran was the first country in the world to recognize Croatia, adding that the country was proud of this support.

He also said that Croatia would welcome Iranian tourists and the meeting would be a kickstart for paving the ground for cooperation and partnership.

Economic agents in Hamedan Province introduced their products, including aluminum products, polyester, greenhouse products, steel, polyethylene pipes, agricultural machinery, minerals, cement, and irrigation equipment.

