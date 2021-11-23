Iranian deaf taekwondoka grabs bronze in world champs

Speaking to IRNA, deputy head of Hamedan sports and youths office Moharram Roozbeh said that the event was held with participation of South Korea, Russia, Thailand, Iran, Ecuador, Turkey, and Ukraine.

He added that Akbari Hamidi and South Korean fighter jointly stood on third position.

In team category, Iran ranked first, Turkey came second, and Russia and South Korea ranked third.

Meanwhile, Morteza Rezasefat with 14.16 points ranked first in the individual category.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish