Nov 23, 2021, 1:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84552318
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian deaf taekwondoka grabs bronze in world champs

Iranian deaf taekwondoka grabs bronze in world champs

Hamedan, IRNA – Iranian deaf pumsae taekwondoka Mahmood Akbari Hamidi received a bronze medal in the World Deaf Taekwondo Championships which was held in Tehran.

Speaking to IRNA, deputy head of Hamedan sports and youths office Moharram Roozbeh said that the event was held with participation of South Korea, Russia, Thailand, Iran, Ecuador, Turkey, and Ukraine.

He added that Akbari Hamidi and South Korean fighter jointly stood on third position.

In team category, Iran ranked first, Turkey came second, and Russia and South Korea ranked third.

Meanwhile, Morteza Rezasefat with 14.16 points ranked first in the individual category.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha