Iranian women rank 2nd in World Deaf Taekwondo Championship

The 2021 World Deaf Taekwondo Championship in in Kyorugi field was held in the presence of 41 athletes from 8 countries, namely Ukraine, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Croatia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in Tehran Taekwondo Home and at the end after the Russian and Iranian teams that had ranked 1st and 2nd, the Ukrainian taekwondo team ranked 3rd.

At the end of the competitions, in minus 49kg weight Marziyeh Khoshawal who had rest a lot in the first round beat Kazakhstan’s athlete 16-5 in second round, but faced defeat against her Russian competitor and gained the bronze medal.

Fatimah Darashti won her first match versus Kyrgyzstan 23-2. In the next round, too, she beat her Uzbek competitor 12-2, but lost the golden round to her Turkish rival to gain the silver medal.

In minus 75kg, Fatimah-Zahra Zoleikani won her first match versus Russia, but lost the second match and was deleted from the rest of the competitions.

Parastu Baqeri, too, won her first match versus Uzbekistan 4-3, beat her Russian competitor 10-8 and won her 3rd match versus Ukraine 17-8, but lost the final to her Russian competitor to gain the silver medal.

In minus 67 weight Nasibeh Shahbazi won her first match versus Turkey, but lost the 2nd versus Ukraine 14-15 to gain the bronze medal.

Hamideh Shabanpur won her first match versus Kazakhstan. In her 2nd match, too, she beat the Russian athlete, but she lost the final 21-7 to her Ukrainian competitor to gain the silver medal.

In plus 67kg Fatimah Tawakkoli had rest a lot in the first round and beat her South Koran competitor 5-8, but lost her 3rf match to gain the silver medal.

Maryam Rahimi lost her first match 16-18 versus Uzbekistan to be deleted from the rest of the competitions.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish