Cocoon’, best documentary of 2021 Asia and Oceania

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), formed in 1964, is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasting organizations. It currently has over 280 members in 57 countries and regions, reaching a potential audience of about 3 billion people.

Pileh is produced based on an order by the Documentaries TV of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The social genre documentary focuses on addiction to narcotic drugs and with a pathetic approach, trying to change the public opinion about that social delinquency.

Mohammad Cart’s previous record includes a number of successful full length features such as the Butterfly Swim, and a couple of other documentaries.

