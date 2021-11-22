Iran exchanges with Afghanistan, Pakistan to increase to $5b

Saeed Mohammad, the advisor to president and the secretary of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones, said on Monday in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, that one of main priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand border trade with eastern neighbors such as Afghanistan and Pakistan.



Rimdan Border Crossing, Chabahar Free Trade Zone, and Ramshar Special Economic Zone have been appointed as border point to enhance trade ties with the eastern neighboring countries, Mohammad said.



There are some infrastructure plans such as an airport and a railway between two cities of Chabahar and Zabul which can pave the way for developing border trade, he mentioned.



The Iranian authorities are outlining a comprehensive plan to turn Sistan and Baluchestan Province into a free trade zone, he said, adding that following compilation of the document, they will kick-start development of required infrastructure.



Pointing to the proper location of the newly-established city of Ramshar, the advisor argued that the free economic zone can play a key role in expanding Iranian export to Afghanistan.



The advisor to Iran's president visits Sistan and Baluchestan Province to inspect establishment of infrastructures in Ramshar Special Economic Zone.



Iran's Expediency Discernment Council ratified creation of seven FTZs in different Ilam, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kurdistan, Bushehr, Kermanshah, Ardebil, and Golestan provinces.



Sistan and Baluchestan free trade zone encompasses northern parts of this province, including Zabul, Hamoun, Zahak, Hirmand, and Nimrooz.

