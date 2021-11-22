Which filmmakers have been honored in Cinéma Vérité Festival so far?

In different editions of Cinéma Vérité Festival, some great documentary filmmakers have been honored for a lifetime of artistic activity; acclaimed people such as Nasser Taghvaei, Manouchehr Tayab, and Khosrow Sinaei, whose names have always been on the tongues.



Cinéma Vérité festival is approaching its 15th edition, and in this event, as in previous ones, some well-known figures of documentary cinema will be honored.



Looking at the previous fourteen editions of festival, we will see that, apart from the first period, various documentarians were honored in other periods.



Richard Likak, the world's oldest documentary filmmaker, was awarded the Honorary Cinema Medal at the second edition of the festival, but the Turquoise Medal was awarded to Iranian filmmakers from the third edition, and Manouchehr Tayab won the award for a lifetime of continuous and effective activity in the field of documentary cinema.



Khosrow Sinaei and Morteza Shabani were two documentarians who were honored for their activities at the 4th edition of the event. In the fifth editions, Hossein Torabi and Farhad Varhram were praised, and in the sixth one, no commemoration ceremony was held.



Nasser Taghvaei and Seyyed Hassan Bani Hashemi were two filmmakers who were honored for their lifetime of artistic activity at the 7th Cinéma Vérité Festival. In the eighth festival, a commemoration ceremony was held for Zavan Ghokasian, Reza Mohiman, and Mahmoud Kiani-Falavarjani.



But in the ninth period, a commemoration ceremony was held for Mohammad Reza Moghaddassian and Morteza Nedayi, two late documentary filmmakers who had died shortly before the festival. Of course, in the eighth edition, when Morteza Nedayi was sick, a part was considered to appreciate this filmmaker. His son, Saba, took the stage and played a piece by Abolhassan Khan Saba, his father's favorite artist, which touched the audience's feelings.



Hamid Eslami and Manouchehr Asgari Nasab, along with a group of Kermani documentarians, were honored at the 10th Cinéma Vérité Festival. Of course, at the closing ceremony, Professor Freilinger, who had helped the war veterans wounded with chemical weapons during the Iran-Iraq War, was also honored.



In the 11th edition of the festival, a celebration was held for Mostafa Razzaq Karimi and Saadat Ali Saeedpour. In the commemoration ceremony of the 12th festival, which was on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Turquoise Medal was awarded to Hossein Torabi and Manouchehr Moshiri for their artistic activities.



In the 13th edition of this cinematic event, Ahmad Zabeti Jahromi and Manouchehr Tayab were honored. During this period, the festival's secretary also praised Nasser Zouri, the character of "Mehmanshahr", Mohsen Islamzadeh, the director of the documentary "Life Between War Flags", and the first character of "Lady Esmat", who is the mother of 5 martyrs.



Three pioneering documentarians of Iranian documentary cinema, including Kamran Shirdel, Mahvash Sheikhalaslami and Farshad Fadaian, were honored at the 14th edition of the festival. Also during this period, several commemoration ceremonies were held for the recently deceased documentarians Manouchehr Tayab, Akbar Alemi, Khosrow Sinaei, and Hamid Soheili.

