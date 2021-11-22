Iranian official calls for developing trade ties with China

Referring to the capacities of the Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA), Hamed Foroozan said that it is the biggest economic body in Iran and the country tends to materialize cooperation and investment between SHASTA and holdings in oil, gas, joint investment, petrochemical, infrastructure, cement, mine, tourism, transportation and financial fields.

He pointed to SHASTA's tendency to use Chinese active economic companies to implement its projects worth about €10b.

He also expressed interest in using capacity created by the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between China and Iran, adding that talks should be held with Beijing on investment in petrochemical sector which is of interest to China and among its imports.

Meanwhile, The head of China commercial office referred to the serious determination of the Iranian and Chinese companies with regard to developing cooperation.

The Chinese official termed SHASTA as one of the most important economic bodies in Iran and welcomed its tendency to cooperate with Chinese companies.

He noted that the both sides can cooperate in investment and financing fields.

