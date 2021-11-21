Iranian freestyle athletes win five medals on first night

At the end of the matches of the first five weights Morteza Qiasi and Mohammad-Hassan Mohammadian gained gold medals in 65 kg and 97 kg weights, Ahmad Mohammadnezhad-Javan and Fariborz Babaie got the silver medals of the 57 and 74kg weights and Hadi Vafiepur won the bronze medal of the 86kg weight.

The ranking of the first five weighs at the end is as follows:

57 kg weight: 1. Azemat Tuskayev (Russia), 2. Ahmad Mohammadnezhad-Javan (Iran), 3. Manuel Khandzardzian (Armenia)

65 kg weight: 1. Morteza Qiasi (Iran), 2. Arthur Batief (Russia), 3. Ahmad Daraki (Syria)

74 kg weight: 1. Magomed-Qorban Aliev (Russia), 2. Fariborz Babaie (Iran), 3. Menu Yaribkian (Armenia) and Kamil Ribiski (Poland)

86 kg weight: 1. Arthur Naifonov (Russia), 2. Mehr Markosian (Armenia), 3. Hadi Vafaiepur (Iran) and Mahdafedding Alusta (Syria)

97 kg weight: 1. Mohammad-Hossein Mohammadian (Iran), 2. Erik Zhiviyev (Russia), 3. Radoslav Baran (Russia)

At the end of the first five weights Russia’s team with its 115 points ranked first and Iran’s team with 105 points 2nd.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish