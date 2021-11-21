Azeri official: Baku has expansion of ties with Tehran on agenda

Mustafaev who was speaking at the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Azerbaijan further said that the cultural, religious and historical commonalties of the two countries are numerous and Azerbaijan Republic’s work plan includes having relations with Iran.

Roads and Urban Development Minister of Iran Rostam Qasemi was heading the Iranian delegation for Iran.

"Today I had meetings with Iranian high ranking officials, including the roads and rural development minister, in which a series of work plans were surveyed. Simultaneously, a number of members of Azerbaijan Republic’s dispatched delegation to Iran are negotiating in other Iranian ministries,” said Mustafaev.

He said that there are numerous potentials for bilateral cooperation and today were are surveying them.

Azerbaijan Republic deputy prime minister said that the heads of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Azerbaijan have very close relations with each other and from now on he will have many meeting with the Iranian head of that commission.

Mustafaev said that the next session of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Azerbaijan will be held in Baku and this visit’s outcomes will be further boosted in our fruitful negotiations there.

The agenda of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries is inclusive of the entire economic fields, and we can now focus on further expansion of economic ties, particularly in the field of power and energy, in which numerous projects are already underway, he said.

Mustafaev said that the Iranian roads and rural development minister has proposed exporting Iranian cars to Azerbaijan Republic and also joint manufacturing of them there, but he says that Tehran and Baku can also cooperate in manufacturing of spare parts.

He said that importing agricultural machines from Iran, too, can be negotiated, and he is generally speaking agreed with comprehensive expansion of economic ties with Iran.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish