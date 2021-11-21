Iranian airline fends off cyberattack

Amirhossein Zol-Anvari, the director general of Mahan Air Public Relations, told IRNA that cyberattacks on the airline were nothing new and it had already successfully controlled these attacks several times.

He acknowledged that the airline has recently been subject to a new cyberattack and said that this was an ordinary issue for the company's security team that acted wisely and in time to neutralize the attack.

All the ongoing and future flights would be operated as scheduled and any changes would be announced in advanced, according to Zol-Anvari.

He said that the airline was preparing a statement to clarify on the topic.

