Qatari official: Doha-Tehran to expand sports ties

Jassim Rashid al-Buenain made these remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council, adding that undoubtedly, the development of sports ties will increase friendship and world peace.

This Qatari official added that Iran and Qatar can use each other's potentials, noting that Qatar welcomes the increase of sports ties between the two countries.

Salehi Amiri, for his part in the meeting, referred to the favorable relations between Tehran and Doha, saying that holding various sporting events in Qatar shows the good facilities and planning of this country.

