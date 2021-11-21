Nov 21, 2021, 12:41 PM
Qatari official: Doha-Tehran to expand sports ties

Tehran, IRNA - Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary-General Jassim Rashid al-Buenain said in his meeting with President of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri that Tehran and Doha have good ties, adding that the level of sports relations between the two countries should also increase.

Jassim Rashid al-Buenain made these remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council, adding that undoubtedly, the development of sports ties will increase friendship and world peace.

This Qatari official added that Iran and Qatar can use each other's potentials, noting that Qatar welcomes the increase of sports ties between the two countries.

Salehi Amiri, for his part in the meeting, referred to the favorable relations between Tehran and Doha, saying that holding various sporting events in Qatar shows the good facilities and planning of this country.

