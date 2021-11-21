Failure of Tehran-Baku separation scenario

Mustafayev heading a high-profile delegation is to visit Iran today.

This will be the first visit of a high-ranking Azeri official after the recent misunderstanding between the two countries.

Based on the reports, grounds are being paved for Iranian and Azeri president's meeting on the sidelines of ECO summit in Turkmenistan.

Mustafayev's trip shows enemies' failure and the fact that the two countries are after developing relations.

Certainly, the Zionist regime will not be happy with this visit since all its attempts to separate these two neighbors have failed.

The upcoming visit indicates that Iran's power and its geopolitical position are undeniable in regional and international equations.

Iran has proved that it has always sought establishing permanent peace and security in the region.

