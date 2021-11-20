Nov 20, 2021, 10:51 PM
Iran urges Germany to act responsibly in protecting Iran's diplomatic centers

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh here on Saturday urged the German government to shoulder their absolute responsibility in providing security for Islamic Republic of Iran’s diplomatic centers there within the framework of the Vienna Convention.

Khatibzadeh condemned the aggressive move against the Consul General's Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hamburg, asking the German government to act in accordance with its definite responsibilities in provision of security for the diplomatic centers of our country there seriously and feel responsible about the issue.

The German government is also expected to survey the details of the event precisely and deal with the committer, or committers of the crime seriously, and to adopt measures aimed at sustainable and effective prevention of the occurrence of such aggressive acts, concluded Khatibzadeh.

