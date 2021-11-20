Tehran gallery exhibits 35 paintings of Italian painter

The gallery has invited Gianni Fornaresio to show his paintings as part of its program to expand cultural and artistic cooperation with international artists.



The 10-day Goconde Exhibition will showcase Fornaresio's artworks November 19-29.



This event is being held in cooperation with the Middle East & Europe Specialized Institute of Contemporary Arts (SPFPEM).

Parisa Pahlevan, the manager of the Vista Art Gallery, said that the first phase of the exhibition was held in Turin in Italy on October 26 to November 7, showcasing artworks of 70 Iranian artists.



Behnam Kamrani, an Iranian artist and university professor, said that the exhibition in Tehran is displaying a set of artworks created by Fornaresio, whose works have been viewed throughout the world.



Enthusiasts are provided with the opportunity to visit the Vista Art Gallery from 4 pm to 7 pm local time every day except Saturdays.

1424

