The event will be underway with participation of 300 wrestlers from Algeria, Armenia, Brazil, Bangladesh, Colombia, Greece, Guinea, Iraq, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Slovakia, Tunisia, and Iran until November 25.

Addressing the event, CISM representative from Brazil Colonel Luiz Fernando Medeiros Nóbrega appreciated Iran for hosting the event and hoped for a good competition to take place.

