Iran, Brazil launch chamber of commerce in São Paulo

The event which was jointly formed by the two sides' private sectors was the first one ever in two countries' bilateral trade exchange.

Iran's Ambassador to Brasilia Hossein Qaribi, who attended the opening ceremony of the chamber of commerce, called for expansion of bilateral relations.

The ambassador referred to removal of financial exchange problems, establishment of direct shipping line, and airlines as facilitators of trade cooperation.

As he said, Iran has a big market in a region in the vicinity of Asia, Eurasia, and Middle East, and this can facilitate cooperation between Eurasia and MERCOSUR.

Brazil is one of members of MERCOSUR.

1483**9417

