COVID-19 kills 100 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 100 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,734, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

5,784 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 893 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,759,378 patients out of a total of 6,069,559 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,431 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 56,383,179 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 44,051,743 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 705,196 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

