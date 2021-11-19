Armenian, Iranian officials discuss ways to expand coop

The meeting was held on Thursday and the two sides reviewed ways to boost judicial collaboration between Armenia and Iran.

Badakhshan Zohuri and Jahangirian held talks on expansion of bilateral cooperation regarding judicial affairs.

The acting head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia invited representatives of the judiciary branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit his country and sign a memorandum of understanding to mutual assistance.

Iran’s ambassador expressed gratitude for paving the ground for holding the Thursday meeting, noting that signing the proposed memorandum of understanding will play a key role in bolstering mutual ties in judicial field.

The diplomat went on to say that he will make stride to pave the way for expediting meetings between delegations of both sides, expressing hope that bilateral cooperation will expand in the future.

