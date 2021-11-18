COVID-19 kills 103 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 103 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,634, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

5,882 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 862 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,746,487 patients out of a total of 6,063,775 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,439 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 56,282,022 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 43,783,020 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 683,188 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

