Special envoy: Iran ready to have all-out cooperation with Afghanistan

Cooperation could be in health, educational, humanitarian, investment, and economic fields, Hassan Kazemi-Qomi said.

Kazemi-Qomi at the head of an Iranian delegation arrived in the Afghan capital on November 15 to hold talks with officials of the interim government of the Taliban, members of the Shia council, caretaker of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, and other officials in the country.

Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

In a related development, Afghanistan's Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday that his country calls for the continuation of help and cooperation from Iran.

Abdullah wrote while referring to his meeting with Kazemi-Qomi.

During the meeting with Iran's special envoy, the two have exchanged views about the situation of Afghanistan and the region.

In October, Chairman of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi has said that the Islamic Republic will be ready for any kind of cooperation with the Afghan nation and government if the policy in the neighboring country moves towards the formation of an inclusive government, preservation of rights and security of all groups, fight against terrorism and adoption of the policy on good neighborliness.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish