Envoy to UN: US, European states not abiding by JCPOA

Takht Ravanchi made the remarks on Wednesday at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Iranian ambassador pointed to the US unlawful withdrawal from the nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, in May 2018 and the re-imposition of illegal sanctions and non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 2231, and said that these measures have prevented the Islamic Republic of Iran from benefitting its legitimate rights under the resolution.

He said that the undeniable fact about the JCPOA is that Iran has complied with its commitments, but the United States and three European countries have violated their obligations.

"Iran is ready to fully implement the JCPOA if the other parties fully and effectively implement their commitments and verifiable removal of all illegal sanctions and guarantees that they will not violate their obligations again, he added.

Takht Ravanchi reaffirmed close cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

"Tehran received the highest number of IAEA inspections among all member states that continued even under the COVID-19 pandemic," he further said.

He underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran is implementing the IAEA safeguards agreement as it has been said in the latest report of the Director-General of the IAEA.

Takht Ravanchi further called on the international organizations to condemn the assassination of Iranian scientists and the terrorist attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

"The Zionist regime is still not a member of the NPT and has no desire to accept the treaty and the IAEA safeguards, and the IAEA must deal with this issue professionally and impartially," he added.

