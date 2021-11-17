US singer demolished human dignity in concert

The Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs and Secretary of the Human Rights Headquarters Gharibabadi said that "we have heard a lot about the US claims on human rights. But now the American singer, Sophia Urista’s issue should not be viewed as personal liberties".

“What happened there was demolishing the human dignity in a country that claims to be the standard bearer of the human rights for the other countries,” he added.

American singer Sophia Urista in an indecent in one of her concerts urinated on the head of one of her fans and was criticized by many media correspondents in the US and the world.

The unethical move, meanwhile, enraged the users of different social networks and urged the New York based music band in which she sings to apologize from the public.

The announced that their singer had got dizzy and that deed will never be repeated in their future performances.

