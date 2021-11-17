Sports minister lauds Iran's national football team

The team’s last night (Thursday) victory versus Syria on 6th and last week of the preliminary games of the 2022 Qatar World Cup that was after beating Lebanon on the 5th week and the 6 points of those two games were both gained abroad in the way towards Doha, leaving a praiseworthy clean sheet record of 16 points of 4 games.

Following those victories, the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Hamid Sajjadi in a message congratulated the National Football Team in the preliminary round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which he said is both pride inspiring and joyful for the Iranian nation.

“Those precious and satisfactory results led to the National Football Team’s fastest raise and cause for pride and grandeur for the country’s sports,” wrote Sajjadi.

“Those spectacular victories were gained thanks to round-the-clock efforts of the Football Federation, out team’s players, their technical trainers, team managers, and the sports society, and especially the football fans, and I congratulate them, all, hoping that the National Football Team will continue those victories in the future in its games in the Qatar World Cup with a strong presence”, added the minister.

The National Football Team is the top team in A Group of the preliminary matches of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in case it will also win its next game versus Iraq, it can regardless of the other results go to the World Cup.

