Iran-Afghanistan joint committees of cooperation kick off

Seven committees started their activities in Kabul with the participation of the Iranian delegation and the caretakers of the ministries of Agriculture, Immigrants Affairs, Information and Culture, Economy, Trade, and Industry of the Taliban.

Noting that Iran and Afghanistan's interests are intertwined, Kazemi Qomi added that today, due to the presence of foreigners, many problems have arisen for the people of this country.

He reiterated that in the working committees, a roadmap for joint cooperation and a 5-year to 10-year perspective should be drawn.

Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan and accompanying delegation met with Deputy Head of the group's political bureau Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Tuesday and discussed ways to expand Iran-Afghanistan cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on expanding relations between the two states and establishing joint cooperation committees in various fields.

Kazemi Qomi met with Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday and discussed various issues including political, economic, refugee affairs, bilateral relations, and regional, international cooperation.

