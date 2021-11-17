COVID-19 vaccine injection passes 100 million doses in Iran

Some 125 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,531, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

6,251 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 976 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,734,181 patients out of a total of 6,057,893 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,463 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 56,135,524 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 43,396,296 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 643,017 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

