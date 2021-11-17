Nov 17, 2021, 2:54 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84545575
1 Persons

Tags

"Driving Lesson" wins German fest grand prix

"Driving Lesson" wins German fest grand prix

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian short film "Driving Lesson" won the Grand Prix from International Short Film Festival Landau (La.Meko).

Directed by Marziyeh Riahi, "Driving Lesson" has also won 19 other awards from many international festivals in, for example, Armenia, the US, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon and India.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha