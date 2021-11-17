"Driving Lesson" wins German fest grand prix

Directed by Marziyeh Riahi, "Driving Lesson" has also won 19 other awards from many international festivals in, for example, Armenia, the US, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon and India.
Tehran, IRNA – Iranian short film "Driving Lesson" won the Grand Prix from International Short Film Festival Landau (La.Meko).
Directed by Marziyeh Riahi, "Driving Lesson" has also won 19 other awards from many international festivals in, for example, Armenia, the US, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon and India.
