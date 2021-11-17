Iran, Uzbekistan to develop agricultural ties

Both sides reviewed Iranian companies' presence in extra-territorial cultivation in Uzbekistan and taking advantage of the capacity of signing preferential trade agreement for developing trade interactions in agricultural field.

Karimzadeh said that in line with developing agricultural cooperation, both sides have held meetings with participation of companies active this field in Iran chamber of commerce and in Hamedan's private sector.

Meanwhile, Abdullaev welcomed Iranian companies' presence in cotton cultivation, extra-territorial cultivation, and process industries.

He urged Uzbek companies to plan to become active in Iran and take advantage of the capacities.

