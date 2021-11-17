Official sees potential for doubling Iran-Iraq trade

Chairing the seventh Foreign Economic Ties Coordination Headquarters meeting on Wednesday, Safari briefed the audience on his recent trip to Baghdad and Kurdistan Region of Iraq to identify and remove obstacles against expansion of economic ties with Iraq.

He said that the two countries have the potential to double their business transactions if they remove issues experienced in border crossings.

The meetings was convened in lined with the new administration's approach to expand ties with neighboring countries.

