Nov 17, 2021, 1:45 PM
Official sees potential for doubling Iran-Iraq trade

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said that Iran-Iraq trade has the potential to double provided that the existing border crossings issues are solved.

Chairing the seventh Foreign Economic Ties Coordination Headquarters meeting on Wednesday, Safari briefed the audience on his recent trip to Baghdad and Kurdistan Region of Iraq to identify and remove obstacles against expansion of economic ties with Iraq.

He said that the two countries have the potential to double their business transactions if they remove issues experienced in border crossings.

The meetings was convened in lined with the new administration's approach to expand ties with neighboring countries.

