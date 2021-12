"Once again drew attention to the false reports that Russia allegedly gained access to the gas field in Caspian Sea," the Russian diplomatic mission in Tehran wrote in its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Russian Amb. Dzhagaryan: such fake-news are formed by the USA special services in order to harm friendly Russian-Iranian relations," it added.

"These attempts will not be successful," the embassy reiterated.

