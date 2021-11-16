Nov 16, 2021, 10:08 PM
Iran calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan Republic to observe self-restraint

Tehran, IRNA – Islamic Republic of Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed worries about the new military engagement in border regions of Armenia Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan, calling on both countries to observe self-restraint.

Expressing deed worry about the military clashes on those neighboring countries, Khatibzadeh emphasized the need for each country to respect the internationally recognized borders.

He invited the two countries to resolve their disputes through negotiations and other peaceful ways.

Khatibzadeh said that the prevailing tensions are harmful for the peace process and regional development, announcing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness, like before, to assist both sides aimed at peaceful resolving of disputes and contributing to regional peace and stability.

