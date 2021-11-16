Tehran, Vienna call for developing cultural & artistic relations

Esmaeili met and held talks with Dietrichheim in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pointing to the history of cultural relations between Iran and Austria, Esmaeili said that there is a cultural perspective in Iran towards Austria and Iranians know Austria with its cultural identity.

Referring to the necessity of dialogue between the two states, he also expressed hope for the expansion of mutual cooperation in the areas of cinema, drama, music, and visual arts.

Stressing that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pays special attention to the expansion of cultural and artistic interactions with other countries, he added that Iran's president looks for the expansion of cultural and artistic interactions with other countries as a prelude to other interactions in the economic and political sectors.

Wolf Dietrichheim, for his part, said that culture has a special position in Austria and cultural relations are more pronounced than other relations in diplomatic relations for this country.

Referring to Iran's historical, cultural and artistic history, Dietrichheim stated that Iran has a long historical and civilizational history and Austria is interested in introducing this history and culture in its own country.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish