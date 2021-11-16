Mali hails IRCS medical services

Mali's Minister of Health and Public Hygiene Dr. Diéminatou SANGARÉ, Communications Minister Arouna Touré and Housing and Urban Planning Minister Ibrahim Kamena as well as Iran's Ambassador to Mali visited the health center operation by Iranian IRSC.

During the visit, the Iranian Ambassador discussed the problems with regards to medical supply and the possibility of investment by the Iranian private sector to launch a dialysis center and a portable dialysis device in the country.

Malian officials praised the Iranian humanitarian body's activities during the last 48 years in the country and its free treatment projects for the poor in this country.

