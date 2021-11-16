COVID-19 kills 134 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 134 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,406, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

6,430 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,053 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,720,893 patients out of a total of 6,051,642 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,477 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 55,998,288 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 43,024,902 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 604,995 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

