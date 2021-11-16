FM Spox terms US as sponsor of Cuba riots

Khatibzadeh attributed the defeat of US plot to wage riots in Cuba to the empathy between Cuban nation and government.

Calling for an end to US' economic and unilateral sanctions against Cuba, he said that the sanctions were imposed to create dissatisfaction among people.

He also said that the US is seeking interference in internal affairs of Cuba, violating international law.

In the framework of its principled stances, Iran sympathizes with Cuba and once again terms US sanctions which are the main cause of economic problems of people in Cuba as illegal.

If Washington is honest in supporting Cuban people, it must first end its illegitimate economic sanctions against Cuba, he said.

As the US destabilizing measures were defeated, Cuban people and government will also overcome problems and foil the wishful thinking of those who try to interfere.

