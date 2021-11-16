Iran condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

In a message released on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh offered his condolences to the government and people of Burkina Faso and the families of the victims, expressing 'sympathy and deep sorrow' over the death of several people in the terrorist attack that took place on Monday.

Khatibzadeh condemned any terrorist act, announcing Iran's readiness to cooperate with Burkina Faso and other friendly countries in West Africa and convey experiences on fighting against terrorism.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish