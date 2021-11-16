Resistance only winning discourse in future: Ex-Iran envoy

Ahmad Dastmalchian made the remarks in the virtual seminar of "Middle East: Geopolitical Alterations and Challenges Ahead" at University of Shiraz on Monday night, saying that Takfiri, Wahhabi, and even Muslim Brotherhood discourses have failured because the first two movements have shown bloody, harsh, and cruel image of themselves, and the last one has been inefficient due to being outdated.



The former envoy pointed to the fact that Muslim youths are waiting for an updated discourse to emerge, so the resistance movement should take the opportunity to form a resistance-oriented discourse.



Developments in the Middle East region date back to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran because the event has been inspiring, enlightening, and guiding, he noted, adding that the Revolution has created an enormous evolution in political and religious way of thinking of people of the region.



Enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely afraid of the Revolution's inspiring effect because it has brought about deep changes in the Middle East, the former diplomat warned, noting that resistance is considered a stumbling block in the way of foes' conspiracies and changed power balance in the region.



Late Imam Khomeini was the founding father of the resistance movement in the region, he said, arguing that dynamics of the Islamic Revolution has its roots in resistance.



The first structure of resistance in the region is Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Dastmalchian said, adding that Iranian Martyr Qasem Soleimani tried to make the movement stronger than before.



Hassan Lasjerdi, a researcher of Middle Eastern affairs, said that the Middle East region is experiencing an evolution in structure of governments as well as formation of overt and covert convergences and divergences.



The specialized seminar was organized by the Persian Gulf Strategic Studies Center of the University of Shiraz, the Iranian Association of West Asia Studies, and the House for Thinkers of Humanity Studies.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish